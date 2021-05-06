Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2021: ALL,RKT,JRVR

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Allstate (ALL) rose 2.5% after the auto and home insurance company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $6.11 per share, improving on a $3.73 per share during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.94 per share adjusted profit. Net sales grew 26.6% year over year to $12.5 billion, also beating the $10.6 billion Street view.

Rocket (RKT) fell nearly 14% after the online mortgage lender reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.89 per share, trailing Wall Street estimates by $0.01 per share.

James River Group Holdings (JRVR) dropped over 31% after pricing a $175.2 million public offering of 5.65 million common shares at $31 apiece, or 33.3% under Wednesday's closing price. The insurance holding company also reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $3.54 per share, excluding one-time items, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.50 per share adjusted profit.

