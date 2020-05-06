Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2020: XRF,OCFT,CNO,VOYA

Financial stocks narrowed their earlier slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking about 0.1%.

In company news, China Rapid Finance (XRF) raced as much as 226% higher on Wednesday, more recently climbing about 73%, after announcing plans to acquire rescue services provider Yong Bao Two Ltd as part of a broader $4.7 million cash investment in the consumer lending company. China Rapid Finance also said board chairman and CEO Zane Wang will be stepping down and will be replaced in both posts by Yangai Wang, currently the head of Yong Bao Two's rescue services business.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) rose 12% after the Chinese fintech company reported a 29.6% year-over-year revenue increase to RMB580.8 million and beating the two-analyst mean looking for RMB515.9 million in revenue.

Voya Financial (VOYA) fell 4.2% after the asset manager late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share, up from $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) turned sharply lower on Wednesday, dropping 5.1% and giving back a narrow morning advance that followed the insurance company reporting Q1 net operating income of $0.58 per share, up from $0.41 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.40 per share profit.

