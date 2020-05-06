Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2020: OCFT,CNO,VOYA

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2020

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) rose more than 11% after the Chinese fintech company reported a 29.6% year-over-year revenue increase to RMB580.8 million and beating the two-analyst mean looking for RMB515.9 million in revenue.

Voya Financial (VOYA) fell 2.2% after the asset manager late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share, up from $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) turned sharply lower on Wednesday, dropping 4.3% and giving back a narrow morning advance that followed the insurance company reporting Q1 net operating income of $0.58 per share, up from $0.41 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.40 per share profit.

