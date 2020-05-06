Banking
ARES

Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2020: ARES, CNO, COF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.96% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 2%.

Ares Management (ARES) was marginally declining as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.45, up from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $0.42.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) was unchanged after it posted Q1 net operating income of $0.58 per share, up from $0.41 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.40.

Capital One Financial (COF) will keep its offices in the US, Canada and the UK closed to all non-essential staff through at least Sept. 7, Reuters reported, citing a memo sent to staff. Capital One Financial was up more than 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARES CNO COF XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular