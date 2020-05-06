Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2020: ARES, CNO, COF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.96% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 2%.

Ares Management (ARES) was marginally declining as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.45, up from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $0.42.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) was unchanged after it posted Q1 net operating income of $0.58 per share, up from $0.41 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.40.

Capital One Financial (COF) will keep its offices in the US, Canada and the UK closed to all non-essential staff through at least Sept. 7, Reuters reported, citing a memo sent to staff. Capital One Financial was up more than 1% in recent trading.

