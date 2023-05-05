Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2023: FSK, CBOE, ESNT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 4%.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported a Q1 investment income of $456 million, up from $396 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $444.4 million.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per diluted share, up from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.87. Cboe Global Markets shares were down 0.7% in recent activity.

Essent Group (ESNT) reported Q1 earnings of $1.59 per diluted share, down from $2.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.45. Essent Group's shares were flat in recent premarket activity.

