Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2023: AIG, WAL, ZION, KEY, PACW, FRBK

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index 2.1% higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $29,619, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 3.45%.

In economic news, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said total nonfarm payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, above the Bloomberg consensus for 183,000.

In company news, American International Group (AIG) has decided against proceeding with a secondary offering of its shares in life insurance spin-off Corebridge in Q1 as equity markets became "volatile" due the financial sector turmoil, AIG Chief Executive Peter Zaffino said. AIG shares were rising past 9%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), KeyCorp (KEY), and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) were all up in recent trades on Friday, following big drops on Thursday.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) said it will exit its mortgage origination business to shift its focus on shorter duration and better risk-adjusted return asset classes. Republic First shares were little changed.

