Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2022: WD, APO, ICE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.64%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 3%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was over 4% higher after it reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $1.52 per share, up from $0.66 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $1.04.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was climbing past 1% as it reported a Q1 diluted net profit of $2.12 per share, up from $1.79 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.85 per share.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42. Intercontinental Exchange was marginally lower recently.

