Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2022: FOUR,BKI,ICE,SBRA

Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 3.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 5.3% to $37,129, but the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 18.1 basis points to 3.098%.

In company news, Shift4 (FOUR) dropped almost 14% after the digital payments company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.13 per share, narrowing its $0.62 per share loss during the March quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss on a GAAP basis.

Black Knight (BKI) was slipping almost 0.2%, giving back a slim portion of its 14% advance late Wednesday that followed the housing finance analytics company agreeing to a $13.1 billion buyout offer from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) valuing it at $85 per share in cash and stock, or 33.6% above its previous closing price. Black Knight Thursday also reported a normalized Q1 profit of $0.63 per share on $387.2 million in revenue, topping Street views expecting $0.60 per share and $380.3 million, respectively. Intercontinental Exchange shares were 4.6% lower this afternoon.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) rose 6.8% after the real estate investment trust overnight reported adjusted funds from operations of $0.38 per share, down from $0.39 per share during the March quarter in 2021 but exceeding the analyst mean by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $163.1 million, also topping Wall Street forecasts expecting $160.2 million in Q1 revenue.

