Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2021: MKTX, RDN, DFIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.30%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.58%.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) reported monthly trading volume of $511.4 billion in April, down from $689.6 billion in March. MarketAxess was up 0.2% in recent trading.

Radian Group (RDN) was inactive after it reported Q1 adjusted profit of $0.68 per share, down from $0.80 per share a year ago. The average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ called for earnings of $0.67 per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) was gaining more than 7% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.64.

