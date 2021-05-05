Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2021: FSBC,XP,CDLX,WU

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 1.7%.

In company news, Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) surged in its Wednesday debut, rising as much as 25% to a first-day high of $25.36 a share, after the bank holding company earlier priced its initial public offering of almost 5.3 million shares at $20 apiece, the top of its projected range.

XP (XP) rose over 10% after the Brazilian financial technology company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of 846 million reais ($155.4 million), improving on its 415 million reais profit during the same quarter last year, while net revenue increased 51.1% year over year to 2.63 billion reais.

Among decliners, Western Union (WU) declined 3%. The money transfer company is planning to test several consumer banking products, including debit or credit cards, during the second half of the year, chief financial officer Raj Agrawal said during a Wednesday interview on Bloomberg Television.

Cardlytics (CDLX) fell about 17% after reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.34 per share, expanding on a $0.26 per share adjusted loss for the bank advertising platform during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. The company also said it has closed on its $350 million purchase of the Bridg customer data company.

