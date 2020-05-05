Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2020: UNM, HTGC, TREE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open on Tuesday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was almost 5% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down by more than 5%.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Unum Group (UNM), which retreated more than 10% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.35, up from $1.31 a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue in the quarter declined to $2.87 billion from $2.99 billion.

(+) Hercules Capital (HTGC), which added more than 7% after reporting Q1 net investment income of $0.37 per share, up from $0.30 per share a year earlier. Total investment income rose to $73.6 million from $58.8 million in the same quarter last year.

In other sector news:

(=) LendingTree (TREE), an online lending marketplace, was flat during pre-bell trading. The company reported adjusted net income per share of $1.20 for Q1, compared with $1.10 during the year-ago quarter. Revenue was $283.1 million, compared with $262.4 million for the same period last year.

