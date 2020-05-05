Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/05/2020: HPP,NRZ,UNM

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index posting a 1.2% gain while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.7%.

In company news, Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) was almost 1% lower after the real estate investment trust Tuesday reported a 4.5% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $206.2 million but still trailed the $214.5 million Street view. It earned $0.07 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.26 per share net loss during the year-ago period but also missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share profit.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) rose 12% on Tuesday after the real estate investment trust reported core Q1 net income of $0.48 per share, down from $0.61 per share during the year-ago period but exceeding the Street view expecting a core profit of $0.41 per share.

Unum Group (UNM) dropped 7.5% after the life insurance company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.35 per share, improving on a $1.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but lagging the Capital IQ consensus of $1.38 per share. Revenue fell to $2.87 billion during the three months ended March 31 from $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year.

