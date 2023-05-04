Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2023: UBS, CS, PACW, WAL, TD, FHN

Financial stocks were falling in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing almost 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.9% to $28,777, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5.2 basis points to 3.351%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 242,000 during the week ended April 29 after falling to a downwardly revised 229,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for 240,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg. The four-week moving average climbed 3,500 to 239,250 following declines in the prior two weeks, the US Labor Department said.

In company news, UBS (UBS) is weighing options for the Swiss banking business of Credit Suisse (CS), including potentially retaining the unit's investment banking operations and selling the rest, Reuters reported. UBS shares were down 2.2%, while Credit Suisse was down 2.4%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) plunged more than 47% after it said it would continue to "evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value," reigniting concerns around the health of the banking sector.

Western Alliance (WAL) launched a strategic review process to explore its options, including a potential sale, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing two unnamed people briefed on the matter. The bank's shares slumped over 37%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and First Horizon (FHN) said that they have agreed to terminate their merger agreement. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were rising 1%, while First Horizon was plunging over 32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.