Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2023: PACW, WAL, TD, FHN

May 04, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Financial stocks were dropping in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.5% to $28,881, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping five basis points to 3.345%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 242,000 during the week ended April 29 after falling to a downwardly revised 229,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for 240,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg. The four-week moving average climbed 3,500 to 239,250 following declines in the prior two weeks, the US Labor Department said.

In company news, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) plunged more than 38% after it said it would continue to "evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value," reigniting concerns around the health of the banking sector.

Western Alliance (WAL) launched a strategic review process to explore its options, including a potential sale, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing two unnamed people briefed on the matter. The bank's shares slumped over 24%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and First Horizon (FHN) said that they have agreed to terminate their merger agreement. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were rising 0.5%, while First Horizon was plunging over 33%.

