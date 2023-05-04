Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2023: FHN, TD, MTG, ACT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.69%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up about 2%.

First Horizon National (FHN) was retreating by more than 35% after the company and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) agreed to terminate their planned merger due to uncertainty over regulatory approvals.

MGIC Investment (MTG) was almost 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.54 per share, down from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.50.

Enact Holdings (ACT) was advancing by almost 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.08 per share, up from $1.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83.

