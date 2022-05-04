Banking
PAYC

Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2022: PAYC,ACT,EXR,JHG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks returned to positive territory late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 1.8%, reversing a midday slide, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was rising 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.6% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.0%, reversing a midday decline.

Bitcoin was rising 5.7% to $39,853, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 4.3 basis points to 2.917% after the Federal Open Market Committee, as expected, announced a 50-basis-point increase to its benchmark rate this afternoon.

In company news, Paycom Software (PAYC) rose almost 14% after the payments processor late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results and projected revenue for the current quarter also topping analyst estimates.

Extra Storage Space (EXR) added 7.1% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday reported Q1 funds from operations of $2.01 per share on $378.8 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $1.88 per share and $368.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31.

Enact (ACT) climbed 4.8% after the mortgage insurance firm late Tuesday reported Q1 net income of $1.01 per share, improving on a $0.77 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.86 per share for the three months ended March 31

Among decliners, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) slid 8.8% after the asset manager reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, down from $0.91 per share during the March quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue declined 3.7% year-over-year to $620 million, also missing the $652.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAYC EXR JHG

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular