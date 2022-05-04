Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2022: PAYC,ACT,EXR,JHG

Financial stocks returned to positive territory late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 1.8%, reversing a midday slide, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was rising 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.6% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.0%, reversing a midday decline.

Bitcoin was rising 5.7% to $39,853, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 4.3 basis points to 2.917% after the Federal Open Market Committee, as expected, announced a 50-basis-point increase to its benchmark rate this afternoon.

In company news, Paycom Software (PAYC) rose almost 14% after the payments processor late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results and projected revenue for the current quarter also topping analyst estimates.

Extra Storage Space (EXR) added 7.1% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday reported Q1 funds from operations of $2.01 per share on $378.8 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $1.88 per share and $368.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31.

Enact (ACT) climbed 4.8% after the mortgage insurance firm late Tuesday reported Q1 net income of $1.01 per share, improving on a $0.77 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.86 per share for the three months ended March 31

Among decliners, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) slid 8.8% after the asset manager reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, down from $0.91 per share during the March quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue declined 3.7% year-over-year to $620 million, also missing the $652.9 million Street view.

