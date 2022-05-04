Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2022: JHG, PRU, DCOM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.34%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.76%.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was down more than 12% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, compared with $0.91 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.86.

Prudential Financial (PRU) was declining by over 4% after it reported Q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $3.17 per share, down from $3.99 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) was over 1% higher after it priced its offering of $160 million 5% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.

