Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2022: ACT,EXR,JHG

Financial stocks were broadly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was rising 2.6% to $39,391, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.1 basis points to 2.991% ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's expected 50-point increase to its benchmark lending rate this afternoon.

In company news, Enact (ACT) climbed 4.6% after the mortgage insurance firm overnight reported Q1 net income of $1.01 per share, improving on a $0.77 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.86 per share for the three months ended March 31.

Extra Storage Space (EXR) added 5.1% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday reported Q1 funds from operations of $2.01 per share on $378.8 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $1.88 per share and $368.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) slid over 12% after the asset manager reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, down from $0.91 per share during the March quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue declined 3.7% year-over-year to $620 million, also missing the $652.9 million Street view.

