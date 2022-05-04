Banking

Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2022: ACT,EXR,JHG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were broadly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was rising 2.6% to $39,391, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.1 basis points to 2.991% ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's expected 50-point increase to its benchmark lending rate this afternoon.

In company news, Enact (ACT) climbed 4.6% after the mortgage insurance firm overnight reported Q1 net income of $1.01 per share, improving on a $0.77 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.86 per share for the three months ended March 31.

Extra Storage Space (EXR) added 5.1% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday reported Q1 funds from operations of $2.01 per share on $378.8 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $1.88 per share and $368.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) slid over 12% after the asset manager reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, down from $0.91 per share during the March quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue declined 3.7% year-over-year to $620 million, also missing the $652.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXR JHG

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular