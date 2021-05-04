Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2021: CVE,CVE.TO,COP,REGI,OAS,FANG,TTI

Energy stocks held narrow gains ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.1% apiece. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 1.1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.20 higher at $65.69 per barrel; the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.39 to $68.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were flat at $2.97 per million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) slid 4.7% after ConocoPhillips said it would pare its 10% minority stake in the Canadian producer, currently valued at about 2.06 billion Canadian dollars, over the next year to fund stock buybacks. Conoco shares were fractionally higher.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) slipped 1.4% after saying late Monday it will buy select Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy (FANG) for $745 million in cash.

To the upside, Renewable Energy Group (REGI) climbed nearly 13% after the biofuels company late Monday reported Q1 net income of $0.88 per share, down from $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year but blowing past the Capital IQ consensus estimate for a $0.16 per share profit.

TETRA Technologies (TTI) shares soared almost 17% after the oilfield services company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.04 per share, reversing a $0.04 per share adjusted profit a year earlier, while revenue fell almost 42% year-over-year to $77.3 million. The Street had been expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per share on $77.6 million in revenue.

