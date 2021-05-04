Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2021: APO, BR, ITUB,XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.38%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.53%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was climbing past 1% after posting Q1 net income of $2.81 per diluted share, reversing a loss of $4.47 in the prior-year period.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was nearly 1% higher as it reported adjusted EPS of $1.76 for fiscal Q3, compared with $1.67 per share in the year-ago period. Analyst polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.68.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) was unchanged after it reported Q1 net profit of 0.58 Brazilian reais ($0.11) per share, up from 0.35 Brazilian reais per share a year ago.

