Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2020: RESI,OCFC,AIG,LYG,HSBC

Financial stocks continue to weigh on the broader markets in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was falling 0.9%, reversing a prior decline.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.2%, reversing a prior decline.

In company news, Front Yard Residential (RESI) tumbled more than 26% after Monday saying Amherst Residential has mutually agreed to scrap its proposed buyout of the real estate investment trust, explaining the COVID-19 health crisis has made the integration of the two companies "too operationally complex and uncertain at this time." Under terms of the now terminated purchase agreement, Amherst will pay a $25 million breakup fee to Front Yard in addition to buying 4.4 million shares of its common stock at $12.50 apiece, or $55 million overall. Amherst also will provide a $20 million, two-year unsecured loan to Front Yard.

OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) rose 1.5% after the bank holding company Monday priced a $55 million public offering of 2.2 million depository shares representing a 1/40th interest in its 7.00% Series A preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $25 a share. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

American International Group (AIG) climbed 1.2% after Monday saying it has received regulatory approval to begin selling insurance to wealthy clients in the US and globally through a Lloyd's Banking Group (LYG) syndicate. AIG's Talbot Underwriting will manage the new agency, which is expected to generate up to $1 billion in yearly gross written premiums.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) dropped 2.2% after the UK-based bank said its HSBC Insurance indirect subsidiary in Asia is buying the remaining 50% stake in its HSBC Life Insurance joint venture in China from The National Trust. Financial details of the transaction, which will be structured as a transfer of equity interests and is subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.