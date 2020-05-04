Banking
PACW

Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2020: PACW, CNA, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were trading lower pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was climbing past 4%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was more than 2% lower as its board reduced the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share, down 58% from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.60 per share to preserve capital during the COVID-19 health crisis.

CNA Financial (CNA) was down more than 1% after it reported Q1 core profit of $0.40 per share, down from $1.17 per share in the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.56 per share.

Nasdaq (NDAQ), PureShares LLC, and Exchange Traded Managers Group said they have reached a settlement that resolves claims in two separate lawsuits concerning the alleged theft of exchange-traded funds worth $1.4 billion. Nasdaq was unchanged in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PACW CNA NDAQ XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: Should new investors use a robo-advisor

    Should new investors use a robo-advisor? Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #NationalFinancialLiteracy month.

    Apr 22, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular