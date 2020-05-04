Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2020: PACW, CNA, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading lower pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was climbing past 4%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was more than 2% lower as its board reduced the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share, down 58% from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.60 per share to preserve capital during the COVID-19 health crisis.

CNA Financial (CNA) was down more than 1% after it reported Q1 core profit of $0.40 per share, down from $1.17 per share in the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.56 per share.

Nasdaq (NDAQ), PureShares LLC, and Exchange Traded Managers Group said they have reached a settlement that resolves claims in two separate lawsuits concerning the alleged theft of exchange-traded funds worth $1.4 billion. Nasdaq was unchanged in recent trading.

