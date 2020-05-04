Financial Sector Update for 05/04/2020: OCFC,AIG,LYG,HSBC

Financial stocks were weighing on the broader markets in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling almost 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) turned lower, giving back earlier gains that followed the bank holding company Monday pricing a $55 million public offering of 2.2 million depository shares representing a 1/40th interest in its 7.00% Series A preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $25 a share. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

American International Group (AIG) declined 1.2% after Monday saying it has received regulatory approval to begin selling insurance to wealthy clients in the US and globally through a Lloyd's Banking Group (LYG) syndicate. AIG's Talbot Underwriting will manage the new agency, which is expected to generate up to $1 billion in yearly gross written premiums.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) dropped 2.7% after the UK-based bank said its HSBC Insurance indirect subsidiary in Asia is buying the remaining 50% stake in its HSBC Life Insurance joint venture in China from The National Trust. Financial details of the transaction, which will be structured as a transfer of equity interests and is subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

