Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2024: MITT, VEL, BBVA, TD

Financial stocks rose in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 4.3% to $61,609, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slumped 7.1 basis points to 4.50%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls rose 175,000 in April, slower than revised 315,000 previously and below a consensus for a 240,000 increase, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8%. The consensus was for no change in the jobless rate.

The Institute for Supply Management's US services index fell to 49.4 in April from 51.4 in March, compared with expectations for an increase to 52 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) shares jumped 7.5% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.16.

Velocity Financial (VEL) reported Q1 core earnings late Thursday of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39. The stock added 0.6%.

The US Department of Justice investigation into Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) internal controls is focused on how Chinese drug traffickers used the company to launder revenue from US fentanyl sales, the Wall Street Journal reported. Toronto-Dominion shares tumbled 5.8%.

Banco Sabadell is favoring the beginning of takeover talks with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), Bloomberg reported Friday. BBVA shares rose 1.5%.

