Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2024: CBOE, TD, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.8%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 2.3%.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) advanced more than 1% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was fined 9.2 million Canadian dollars ($6.7 million) on April 9 for non-compliance with Part 1 of the Canada's Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorism Financing Act, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada announced. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were up 0.4% premarket.

Goldman Sachs (GS) said it reached an in-principle settlement to close a 2014 class action lawsuit tied to trading in platinum and palladium, Reuters reported. Goldman Sachs shares were 0.5% higher pre-bell.

