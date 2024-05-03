Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2024: BBVA, TD, DJT

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 4.8% to $61,853, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6.5 basis points to 4.51%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls rose 175,000 in April, slower than revised 315,000 previously and below a consensus for a 240,000 increase, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8%. The consensus was for no change in the jobless rate.

The Institute for Supply Management's US services index fell to 49.4 in April from 51.4 in March, compared with expectations for an increase to 52 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Banco Sabadell is favoring the beginning of takeover talks with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), Bloomberg reported Friday. BBVA shares spiked 1.5%.

The US Department of Justice investigation into Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) internal controls is focused on how Chinese drug traffickers used the company to launder US fentanyl sales revenue, The Wall Street Journal reported. Toronto-Dominion shares tumbled almost 6%.

BF Borgers CPA PC and its owner, Benjamin F. Borgers, have been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to comply with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board standards in its audits and reviews that were incorporated in more than 1,500 SEC filings from January 2021 through June 2023, the agency said Friday. BF Borgers is the auditor of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT). Trump Media shares were falling 3.6%.

