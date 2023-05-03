News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2023: WU, JHG, MCY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 03, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.06%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.07% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.23%.

Western Union (WU) was climbing past 6% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, down from $0.51 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.34 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was flat after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $0.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

Mercury General (MCY) was slightly lower after it posted a Q1 operating loss of $1.52 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.77 a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.15.

