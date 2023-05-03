Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2023: JPM, GS, APO, KKR

Financial stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 1.3% to $28,300, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 3.403%.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy-setting committee raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, extending a series of rate hikes that started in March last year as inflation remained high.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index rose to 51.9 in April from 51.2 in March, versus the 51.8 consensus in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, JPMorgan's (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will be deposed on May 26 and May 27 in New York in lawsuits alleging the bank benefited from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking, CNBC reported, citing an unnamed source. JPMorgan was down 2%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) had discussions with attorneys representing its former and current female employees to settle a discrimination case, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman shares were shedding 1.2%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) intends to seek approval from Swedish and Danish regulators to acquire a majority stake in Scandinavian airline SAS as part of the carrier's restructuring plan, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. Apollo shares were edging up 0.2%.

KKR (KKR) dropped out of the bidding for a stake in the media rights business of Bundesliga, Germany's main football league, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. KKR shares were rising 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.