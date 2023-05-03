News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2023: APO, KKR, NRDS

May 03, 2023

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed, paring earlier gains.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.8% to $28,463, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 5.1 basis points to 3.388%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index rose to 51.9 in April from 51.2 in March, versus the 51.8 consensus in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) intends to seek approval from Swedish and Danish regulators to acquire a majority stake in Scandinavian airline SAS as part of the carrier's restructuring plan, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. Apollo shares were up 0.8%.

KKR & Co (KKR) dropped out of the bidding for a stake in the media rights business of Bundesliga, Germany's main football league, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. KKR shares were rising 0.9%.

NerdWallet (NRDS) shares tumbled 20% after an analyst downgrade and price-target cuts followed Q1 results.

