Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2022: KKR, SPGI, PSFE, V, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.6%.

KKR (KKR) reported Q1 after-tax distributable earnings of $1.10 per adjusted share, up from $0.75 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.98. KKR was recently down nearly 2%.

S&P Global (SPGI) reported Q1 diluted earnings of $2.89, compared with $2.88 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.97. S&P Global shares were down 0.6%.

Paysafe (PSFE) said it has expanded its partnership with Visa (V) to offer Visa Direct to merchants, exchanges, operators and other online businesses in the UK and Europe. Paysafe was recently up 0.7%.

