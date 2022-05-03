Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2022: CACC,KMPR,OHI

Banking
Financial stocks were gaining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.1% to $38,230, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.2 basis points to 2.944% ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's expected half-point increase in its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday.

In company news, Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) rose almost 18% after the auto-loan company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $13.76 per share, improving on a $9.64 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $1.79 per share. Revenue increased 1.0% over year-ago levels, growing to $455.7 million and also topping the $443.4 million analyst mean.

Kemper (KMPR) gained over 12% after the insurance carrier overnight reported an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.94 per share, reversing a non-GAAP $1.31 per share profit during the March quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized net loss of $1.29 per share. Total revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $1.39 billion.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) raced nearly 14% on Tuesday after the real estate investment trust overnight reported non-GAAP Q1 funds from operations of $0.74 per share, down from $0.85 per share during the year-ago quarter but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per year. Rental revenue fell 9.2% to $213.3 million, also sneaking past the $211.3 million analyst mean.

