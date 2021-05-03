Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2021: WBK,LAZ,AJG

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

In company news, Westpac Banking (WBK) climbed 5.2% after the Australian financial services company said Simon Power, currently the general manager of its institutional and business banking group, will succeed David McLean as interim CEO of its Westpac New Zealand unit when McLean retires on June 25.

Lazard (LAZ) was 0.3% higher, reversing a 3.7% decline earlier Monday that followed Credit Suisse reducing its price target for the financial advisory firm by $1 to $49 a share and reiterating its neutral rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) declined fractionally after announcing its purchase of Canberra, Australia-based Mutual Brokers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

