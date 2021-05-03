Banking
WBK

Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2021: WBK,LAZ,AJG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

In company news, Westpac Banking (WBK) climbed 5.2% after the Australian financial services company said Simon Power, currently the general manager of its institutional and business banking group, will succeed David McLean as interim CEO of its Westpac New Zealand unit when McLean retires on June 25.

Lazard (LAZ) was 0.3% higher, reversing a 3.7% decline earlier Monday that followed Credit Suisse reducing its price target for the financial advisory firm by $1 to $49 a share and reiterating its neutral rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) declined fractionally after announcing its purchase of Canberra, Australia-based Mutual Brokers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBK LAZ AJG

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why are interest rates important to investors?

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracy month to discuss why interest rates are important to investors.

    Apr 19, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular