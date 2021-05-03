Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2021: FRPH,WBK,LAZ,AJG

Financial stocks were firming in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

In company news, FRP Holdings (FRPH) climbed 6.4% after the real estate services company Monday reported Q1 net income of $3.03 per share, up sharply over its $0.16 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while total revenue increased 1.7% year-over-year to $5.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Westpac Banking (WBK) climbed 6% after the Australian financial services company said Simon Power, currently the general manager of its institutional and business banking group, will succeed David McLean as interim CEO of its Westpac New Zealand unit when McLean retires on June 25.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) rose fractionally after announcing its purchase of Canberra, Australia-based Mutual Brokers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lazard (LAZ) was little changed, reversing a 3.7% decline earlier Monday that followed Credit Suisse cutting its price target for the financial advisory firm by $1 to $49 a share and reiterating its neutral rating.

