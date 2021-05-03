Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2021: CNA, AJG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

CNA Financial (CNA) was down 0.7% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share, up from $0.40 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was unchanged after announcing that it has acquired Mutual Brokers, an independent broker based in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

