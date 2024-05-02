Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2024: JPM, PJT, DNB

Financial stocks advanced in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 1.5% to $59,137, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased to 4.58%.

In economic news, nonfarm productivity rose 0.3% in Q1 after a 3.5% gain in Q4, data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed. A Bloomberg survey expected a 0.5% gain. Unit labor costs jumped by 4.7% after a flat reading in Q4, above expectations for a 4% increase.

In corporate news, a Russian court canceled the seizure of some JPMorgan Chase (JPM) funds in the country in a lawsuit filed by Russian state lender VTB, Reuters reported, citing court documents. JPMorgan shares fell 0.4%.

PJT Partners (PJT) shares jumped past 6% after the company's Q1 results beat market expectations.

Dun & Bradstreet's (DNB) shares gained 2% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.19 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.