Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2023: WAL, PACW, ZION, KEY, CMA, MS, IEP

Financial stocks slumped in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was gaining 1% to $28,506, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 14 basis points to 3.439%.

In economic news, US job openings came in at 9.59 million during March, below the 9.736 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from 9.974 million reported in February.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods rose 0.9% in March, below expectations for a 1.3% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 1.1% decrease in February.

The Federal Open Market Committee began its two-day meeting Tuesday. The probability that it will increase rates by 25 basis points stood at 83%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In company news, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares were dropping over 17% and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) stock was down 24% after Bloomberg reported that Cohen & Steers, an investment management company, sold regional banks' preferred shares in recent weeks. Other regional bank shares fell as industry jitters continue to weigh on investors, with Zion (ZION) dropping 12%, KeyCorp (KEY) down over 9% and Comerica (CMA) off more than 12%.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is operating a "Ponzi-like" economic structure, using money from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors, short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged in a report. Icahn Enterprises shares were down over 26%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is set to make another round of job cuts as worries of a recession dim prospects for its dealmaking to rebound soon, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. The shares fell 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.