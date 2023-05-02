Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2023: SMBC, TROW, TRI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.79% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.94%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) was almost 2% lower after it posted fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, down from $1.03 per share a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.69 per diluted share, down from $2.62 a year earlier but exceeding the $1.63 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.80. Thomson Reuters was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.