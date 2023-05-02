Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2023: PRU, WAL, PACW, ZION, KEY, CMA, IEP, MS

Financial stocks slumped in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was gaining 2.7% to $28,819, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 14 basis points to 3.439%.

In economic news, US job openings came in at 9.59 million during March, below the 9.736 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from 9.974 million reported in February.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods rose 0.9% in March, below expectations for a 1.3% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 1.1% decrease in February.

The Federal Open Market Committee began its two-day meeting Tuesday. The probability that it will increase rates by 25 basis points stood at 83%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In company news, Prudential Financial's (PRU) investment management business PGIM said it signed a definitive deal to acquire a majority stake in Deerpath Capital Management and its affiliates. Prudential Financial shares were down 3.1%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares were dropping over 14% and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) stock was down over 26% after Bloomberg reported that Cohen & Steers, an investment management company, sold regional banks' preferred shares in recent weeks. Other regional bank shares fell as industry jitters continue to weigh on investors, with Zion (ZION) dropping almost 12%, KeyCorp (KEY) down over 8% and Comerica (CMA) off more than 13%.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) was down 20% after short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged in a report that the company is operating a "Ponzi-like" economic structure, using money from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors. Icahn Enterprises said the report was "intended solely to generate profits on Hindenburg's short position at the expense of IEP's long-term unitholders,"

Morgan Stanley (MS) is set to make another round of job cuts as worries of a recession dim prospects for its dealmaking to rebound soon, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. The shares fell almost 2%.

