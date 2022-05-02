Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2022: PYPL,AON,GPN,ALX,HTH

Financial stocks pared a portion of their midday retreat, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.2% late in afternoon trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.5%, reversing an earlier slide, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.8%.

Bitcoin was rising 1.7% to $38,498, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.9 basis points to 2.996%.

In company news, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) rose 4.3% after the payments processor Monday announced a new partnership with insurance broker Aon (AON) to provide Paypal's small business customers with insurance coverage through Aon's CoverWallet application. Aon shares were falling 3.3% in late trade.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) rose almost 19% after the bank holding company authorized a $400 million modified Dutch auction tender offer, paying between $28 to $32 each for 12.5 million to 14.3 million of its common shares.

Among decliners, Alexander's (ALX) declined 1.3% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q1 funds from operations of $4.25 per share, down compared with adjusted FFO of $5.03 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share.

Global Payments (GPN) slid 9.2% after the digital payments company warned its FY22 revenue growth could be near the lower end of its prior forecast expecting an increase of 9% to 10% over year-ago levels, with its recent exit from Russia and larger-than-expected headwinds from exchange rates likely denting revenue this year by around $20 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.