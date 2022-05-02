Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2022: MCO, L, CNA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.9% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.7%.

Moody's (MCO) was 0.8% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.89 per diluted share, down from $4.06 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.89.

Loews (L) was slightly higher as it reported Q1 net earnings of $1.36 per share, up from $0.97 a year before. Analysts' estimates were unavailable for comparison. Loews' shares were up by 0.1% in premarket activity.

CNA Financial (CNA) reported Q1 core income of $1.16 per diluted share, compared with $0.96 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22. CNA Financial's shares were down by 0.3% recently.

