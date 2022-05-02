Financial Sector Update for 05/02/2022: GPN, ALX, HTH

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 3.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.1% to $38,530, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.5 basis points to 2.992%.

In company news, Global Payments (GPN) slid 11% after the digital payments company warned its FY22 revenue growth could be near the lower end of its prior forecast expecting an increase of 9% to 10% over year-ago levels, with its recent exit from Russia and larger-than-expected headwinds from exchange rates likely denting revenue this year by around $20 million.

Alexander's (ALX) declined 0.5% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q1 funds from operations of $4.25 per share, down compared with adjusted FFO of $5.03 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) rose almost 18% after the bank holding company authorized a $400 million modified Dutch auction tender offer, paying between $28 to $32 each for 12.5 million to 14.3 million of its common shares.

