Financial Sector Update for 05/01/2024: MA, SQ, KKR

May 01, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

May 01, 2024

Financial stocks rose in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index eased 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 5.5% to $56,830, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 3 basis points to 4.66%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 8.488 million in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said, lower than the 8.690 million openings expected in a Bloomberg survey and down from the 8.813 million reported in February.

The Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index fell to 49.2 in April from 50.3 in March, below expectations for 50 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Readings below 50 indicate contraction.

In corporate news, Mastercard (MA) Q1 earnings and revenue exceeded Wall Street estimates as consumer spending remained strong, though growth in the value of transactions processed on its platform slowed. The shares fell 1.4%.

Block (SQ) is said to be under probe for alleged compliance lapses at its Square and Cash App units, NBC News reported Wednesday. Block shares tumbled 9%.

KKR (KKR) shares climbed 1.4% after Q1 adjusted earnings and total asset management segment revenue rose. The company raised its quarterly dividend.

