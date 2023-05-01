Financial Sector Update for 05/01/2023: JPM, FRC, SOFI, L, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1.5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1.3%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was gaining over 3.6% in value after saying it has acquired the "substantial majority" of First Republic Bank (FRC) assets from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., assuming all deposits and certain liabilities from the bank. First Republic Bank was down 3.9% recently.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was up more than 5% after it reported that its Q1 loss narrowed to $0.05 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08.

Loews (L) was climbing past 2% as it posted Q1 earnings of $1.61 per share, up from $1.29 per share a year earlier.

