Financial Sector Update for 05/01/2023: IBKR, JPM, NEWT, DB, FRC

Financial stocks were lower late Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 4.1% to $28,036, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 12 basis points to 3.574%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 47.1 in April from 46.3 in March, compared with expectations for a smaller gain to a 46.8 reading in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, US construction spending rose by 0.3% in March, compared with a 0.1% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a downwardly revised 0.3% decrease in February.

In company news, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) said April's daily average revenue trades fell 20% to 1.77 million from a year earlier and down 14% sequentially from March. The company's shares were down 1.1%.

JPMorgan (JPM) shares were rising 2.2%. The company acquired the "substantial majority" of First Republic's assets from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

NewtekOne (NEWT) said its Newtek Bank unit's client deposits more than doubled to $310 million in the year to date. NewtekOne shares were down 1.8%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) plans to expand its investment bank advisory team to take advantage of high returns in the advisory business, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing investment bank boss Fabrizio Campelli. Deutsche Bank was shedding 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.