Financial Sector Update for 05/01/2020: LADR,GS,CLGX,LPLA,HAFC

Financial stocks narrowly trimmed some of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 5.0%.

In company news, Ladder Capital (LADR) was 2.7% lower after reports it was working to secure $700 million in new debt funding to reduce some of the pressure on the real estate investment trust from other lenders following big declines in the value of its collateral for those loans. Ladder has been talking with Goldman Sachs to underwrite a collateralized loan obligation consisting of about $500 million of Ladder's commercial real estate loans at a roughly 65% advance rate on a non-recourse and non-mark-to-market basis, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. It also is talking with an affiliate of privately held Koch Industries seeking a $200 million senior secured credit facility backed by existing loans and also not tied to mark-to-market pricing, the report said.

CoreLogic (CLGX) rose 5% after reporting improved Q1 results compared with year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street estimates for the three months ended March 31. Excluding one-time items, the residental real estate data company earned $0.76 per share, up from $0.45 per share last year while revenue increased 6% to $444 million. Analysts, on average had been expecting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.70 per share on $443.9 million in revenue.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) still was nearly 3% higher, easing from its earlier gains that followed the brokerage reporting an increase in its Q1 net income to $1.92 per share from $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 7% to $1.46 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a $1.51 per share profit at the company during the three months ended March 31 on $1.44 billion in revenue.

Hanmi Financial (HAFC) tumbled almost 15% after the bank holding company Friday cut its quarterly cash dividend in half in response to uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring a $0.12 per share dividend payable May 29 to investors of record on May 11.

