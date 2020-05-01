Financial Sector Update for 05/01/2020: CURO, APO, AON, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) shedding more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was climbing past 7%.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) was plunging more than 19% after it posted a Q1 adjusted profit of $0.77 per share, down from $0.80 per share in the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.89.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was flat after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP distributable net income of $0.37 per share, down from $0.50 per share for the same period last year. The average analyst forecast was for $0.48, according to the Capital IQ survey.

Aon (AON) was unchanged after posting Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.68 that increased from $3.31 a year ago and stood higher than the $3.66 consensus forecast from Capital IQ-surveyed analysts.

