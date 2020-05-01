Financial Sector Update for 05/01/2020: CLGX,LPLA,HAFC

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading after the Institute for Supply Management said its employment index fell to 27.5% in April, its weakest level since June 1949.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was down 3.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off by 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 5.5%.

In company news, CoreLogic (CLGX) rose 8.1% after reporting improved Q1 results compared with year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street estimates for the three months ended March 31. Excluding one-time items, the residental real estate data company earned $0.76 per share, up from $0.45 per share last year while revenue increased 6% to $444 million. Analysts, on average had been expecting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.70 per share on $443.9 million in revenue.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) jumped out to a 7.7% advance after the brokerage reported an increase in its Q1 net income to $1.92 per share from $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 7% to $1.46 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a $1.51 per share profit at the company during the three months ended March 31 on $1.44 billion in revenue.

Hanmi Financial (HAFC) tumbled more than 14% after the bank holding company Friday cut its quarterly cash dividend in half in response to uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring a $0.12 per share dividend payable May 29 to investors of record on May 11.

