Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2024: OMF, HSBC, RITM

Financial stocks were decreasing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1% to about $62,955, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5.1 basis points to 4.66%.

In economic news, the Employment Cost Index, a leading indicator of wage growth closely watched by Fed policymakers, rose 1.2% quarter over quarter in March, up from 0.9% in the previous print and ahead of the 1% consensus forecast.

In corporate news, OneMain (OMF) shares spiked 3.5% following its Q1 results and an increase in quarterly dividend. The company reported Q1 earnings of $1.29 per share, down from $1.48 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.32.

HSBC (HSBC) shares gained 3.7% following its Q1 results. The bank said its board approved a special dividend of $0.21 per share, payable in June alongside a first interim dividend of $0.10 a share. It will also launch a share buyback of up to $3 billion in May. Separately, the firm said Chief Executive Noel Quinn will retire after nearly five years in the post.

Rithm Capital (RITM) shares rose 0.4% after the company's Q1 results beat analysts' estimates.

