Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2024: HSBC, PYPL, SAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.5% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.1%.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was up over 4% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was up more than 5% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net revenue.

Banco Santander (SAN) was over 3% lower even after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

