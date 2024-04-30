News & Insights

Banking
HSBC

Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2024: HSBC, PYPL, SAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 30, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.5% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.1%.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was up over 4% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was up more than 5% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net revenue.

Banco Santander (SAN) was over 3% lower even after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSBC
PYPL
SAN
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.