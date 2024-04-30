Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2024: BLK, MBIN, XP, OMF

Financial stocks fell in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index slumped 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 4.3% to $59,910, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 7.8 basis points to 4.69%.

In economic news, the Employment Cost Index, a leading indicator of wage growth closely watched by Fed policymakers, rose 1.2% quarter over quarter in March, up from 0.9% in the previous print and ahead of the 1% consensus forecast.

In corporate news, BlackRock's (BLK) Saudi Arabian unit and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have a memorandum of understanding for BlackRock to set up a multi-asset investment platform in Riyadh, PIF said. BlackRock shares fell 0.5%.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) shares gained 2.7%, a day after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

XP (XP) shares fell 3.2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock to neutral from buy and cut the price target to $23 from $30.

OneMain (OMF) shares gained 2.6% after the company reported Q1 results and increased the quarterly dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.